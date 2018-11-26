Martingale Asset Management L P Has $5.65 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389,375 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.58 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

