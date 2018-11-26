Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,233 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 35,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

VLO stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

