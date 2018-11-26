Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Bought by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.6% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 379.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 561,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.83. 3,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,294. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

WARNING: “Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Bought by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-shares-bought-by-putnam-fl-investment-management-co.html.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.