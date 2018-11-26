Maecenas (ART) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,578.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00001468 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $12,578.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.02972982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00128779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00190852 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.40 or 0.08562366 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,287,162 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.