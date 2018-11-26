Macy’s Inc (M) Shares Sold by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Macy’s comprises 1.0% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

In related news, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $1,034,058.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,728.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $165,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,562.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,312 shares of company stock worth $7,817,972. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Macy’s Inc (M) Shares Sold by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/macys-inc-m-shares-sold-by-goodhaven-capital-management-llc.html.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.