M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 132,719.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,922,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total value of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,267 shares of company stock valued at $99,725,538 in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,023.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $980.64 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market cap of $712.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

