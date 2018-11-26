LUXCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $29,643.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00026995 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000038 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 6,018,186 coins and its circulating supply is 3,018,186 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

