LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,872,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,079,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,286,000 after buying an additional 2,367,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,141,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,870,000 after buying an additional 952,889 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,060,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,611,238,000 after buying an additional 102,415 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,540,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,553,000 after buying an additional 903,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

