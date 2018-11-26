LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,926 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOHO. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 49.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 155,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 38,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 17.2% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 169,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SOHO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

SOHO opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.64. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/lsv-asset-management-increases-holdings-in-sotherly-hotels-sh-sh-soho.html.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO).

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.