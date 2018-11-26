LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. OTR Global cut shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.
Caterpillar stock opened at $122.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.
