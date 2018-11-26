LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.28. LPL Financial reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,187. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 23,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

