Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Tennant (TNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,039,000 after acquiring an additional 190,680 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at $12,783,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at $5,774,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at $3,554,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 2,435.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

TNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tennant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

NYSE TNC opened at $59.24 on Monday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Tennant had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, SVP David W. Huml sold 13,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,008,212.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,371.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

