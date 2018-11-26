Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 129,250 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $398,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC opened at $174.13 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $118.83 and a fifty-two week high of $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.25.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

