Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $702,000 Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181,979 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Copa by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Copa by 39.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 17.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 1,234.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 60.9% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Copa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

NYSE:CPA opened at $81.96 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.93 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-has-702000-holdings-in-copa-holdings-s-a-cpa.html.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.