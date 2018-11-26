Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 535,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 115.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 266,946 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Littelfuse by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 320,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $130,968.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 461,086 shares in the company, valued at $102,006,055.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $79,719.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,124 shares in the company, valued at $709,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,684 shares of company stock worth $3,266,411. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $179.47 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.43 and a 52-week high of $238.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.09. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. CL King set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

