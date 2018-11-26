Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Limbach’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limbach an industry rank of 244 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Limbach alerts:

LMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of LMB opened at $4.72 on Friday. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.87). Limbach had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limbach will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 163,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 113,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.