Lightning Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00064609 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $396,510.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00782718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00016973 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00001573 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

