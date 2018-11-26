Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Hits $589,780.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $589,780.00 and $5,202.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00128411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00191296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.08 or 0.08079065 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,000,000 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

