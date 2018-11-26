Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,764,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,660,397 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Leidos worth $744,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

