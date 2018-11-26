LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $16,449.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00128224 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00190209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.56 or 0.08001540 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009307 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 577,915,494 coins and its circulating supply is 208,015,490 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

