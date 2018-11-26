LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of LATAM Airlines Group have shed 28% of their value so far this year due to multiple headwinds. High fuel costs are limiting bottom-line growth and resulted in third-quarter 2018 earnings declining year over year. Depreciation of the Brazilian Real and Argentinian Peso also hurt results. Due to the soft demand, LATAM Airlines reduced its fleet commitments for the 2018-2021 period by $2.3 billion, reflecting a 41% decline from the earlier plan. We are, also concerned about the decrease in free cash flow generation. The metric decreased more than 12% year over year at the end of the third quarter of 2018. We are, howevewr, impressed by the company's decision to maintain its current-year operating margin guidance (6.5%-8%) despite high fuel costs. Increase in cargo revenues in the third quarter of 2018 is also a positive. Clerance of the JBAs between LATAM Airlines and American Airlines and IAG in Chile also bodes well for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE LTM traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,853. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.65. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,906,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 638,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 222,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

