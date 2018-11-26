Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.84. 668,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,248. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

