Korea Investment CORP Sells 70,752 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,752 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Square worth $51,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Nomura cut their price objective on Square from $125.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Square to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Square from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

NYSE SQ opened at $63.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -634.70 and a beta of 4.30. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $35,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 472,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,570,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 50,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $4,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,522,615 shares of company stock valued at $202,794,134. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

