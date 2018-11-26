Korea Investment CORP Buys 433,890 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,890 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Nike worth $98,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.3% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Nike by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Macquarie set a $98.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.74.

In related news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

