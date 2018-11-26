Kinaxis (KXS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kinaxis (TSE: KXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/22/2018 – Kinaxis was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$88.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$105.00 to C$100.00.
- 11/12/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$111.00 to C$96.00.
- 11/9/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$100.00 to C$97.50.
- 10/22/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$107.00 to C$111.00.
Shares of KXS traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 128,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,441. Kinaxis Inc has a 12 month low of C$63.40 and a 12 month high of C$100.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.
In related news, Director J. Ian Giffen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Also, insider Paul Carreiro bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.20 per share, with a total value of C$73,920.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $495,840.
