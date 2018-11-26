Kinaxis (KXS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kinaxis (TSE: KXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2018 – Kinaxis was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$88.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$105.00 to C$100.00.

11/12/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$111.00 to C$96.00.

11/9/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$100.00 to C$97.50.

10/22/2018 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$107.00 to C$111.00.

Shares of KXS traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 128,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,441. Kinaxis Inc has a 12 month low of C$63.40 and a 12 month high of C$100.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

In related news, Director J. Ian Giffen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Also, insider Paul Carreiro bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.20 per share, with a total value of C$73,920.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $495,840.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

