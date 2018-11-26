Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 257,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 – 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

