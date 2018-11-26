Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,964 Shares of Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.03 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 21.24%. Match Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTCH. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nomura started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/keybank-national-association-oh-sells-3964-shares-of-match-group-inc-mtch.html.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.