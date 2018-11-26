Keybank National Association OH Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 56.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 144.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $264.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.68 and a 1-year high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Keybank National Association OH Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/keybank-national-association-oh-has-1-07-million-stake-in-vail-resorts-inc-mtn.html.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.