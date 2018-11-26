Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI opened at $97.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $108.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Keybank National Association OH Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/keybank-national-association-oh-has-1-03-million-stake-in-ishares-msci-kld-400-social-etf-dsi.html.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.