KekCoin Price Reaches $0.0206 on Exchanges (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. KekCoin has a market cap of $221,035.00 and $160.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020499 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00050365 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.02137319 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KekCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

