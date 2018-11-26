Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 12th

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

KRNY stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.42%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

