Kansas City Southern (KSU) Receives $127.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

NYSE:KSU opened at $98.20 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $120.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

In related news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $87,319.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,122 shares in the company, valued at $731,286.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 289,457 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 337,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,582.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

