Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) vs. Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Critical Comparison

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 10.23% N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America 14.21% 8.26% 1.21%

0.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and Reinsurance Group of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Reinsurance Group of America 1 4 1 0 2.00

Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus price target of $143.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.73%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $450.70 million 0.82 $51.54 million N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America $12.52 billion 0.74 $1.82 billion $10.84 13.59

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Volatility & Risk

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities; and final arrangements planning, social security and retirement income replacement, and charitable giving life insurance products. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

