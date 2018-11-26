JSECOIN Market Capitalization Hits $849,856.00 (JSE)

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One JSECOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. JSECOIN has a market cap of $849,856.00 and $1,237.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JSECOIN has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.02838194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00128691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00190760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.08585204 BTC.

JSECOIN Token Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin . JSECOIN’s official website is jsecoin.com

Buying and Selling JSECOIN

JSECOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JSECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JSECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

