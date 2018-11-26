JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in SAP SE (SAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,007 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $44,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,434,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,582,000 after acquiring an additional 360,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SAP by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,318,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,509,000 after acquiring an additional 335,687 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SAP by 3,290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 281,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after acquiring an additional 232,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $100.99 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. SAP had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

