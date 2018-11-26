JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $49.06 Million Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,088,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,198,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.66% of W&T Offshore worth $49,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 191.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,917,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after buying an additional 3,231,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 750.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,634,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,900 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth about $26,802,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1,356.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 941.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $10.75 in a report on Monday, October 15th. KLR Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.74. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.97 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $49.06 Million Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-49-06-million-holdings-in-wt-offshore-inc-wti.html.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.