JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $47.76 Million Position in Verso Corp (VRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 211,933 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Verso were worth $47,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Verso by 389.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verso by 47.9% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verso by 142.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 120,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the third quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Verso during the third quarter worth $455,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verso news, CFO Allen James Campbell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial upped their target price on Verso to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Verso from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

NYSE VRS opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Verso Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $855.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.10). Verso had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Verso Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

