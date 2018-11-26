Joseph M. Jr. Manko Acquires 13,869 Shares of Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (REPR) Stock

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 13,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,387.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

REPR opened at $1.45 on Monday. Repro-Med Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Repro Med Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices and supplies primarily for the ambulatory infusion market and emergency medical applications worldwide. The company offers mechanical infusion product FREEDOM infusion systems, which include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion driver, the FreedomEdge syringe infusion driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, RMS precision flow rate tubing, and RMS precision flow rate controller, as well as medical suction product RES-Q-VAC, a portable medical suction system.

