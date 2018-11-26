Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 125,410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 95,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WGP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

Shares of Western Gas Equity Partners stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.60. Western Gas Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $507.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.40 million. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.66%. Western Gas Equity Partners’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Gas Equity Partners LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.37%.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

