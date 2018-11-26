Jennison Associates LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 130.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $96,346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $192,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,701,494 shares of company stock valued at $96,553,796. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

