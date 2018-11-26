Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Sold by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,052 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 8.2% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

NYSE JEF opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.02. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.80 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

