Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,917,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,713,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,278,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

