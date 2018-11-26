Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Eldorado Resorts (ERI) a $57.00 Price Target

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) received a $57.00 price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3,890.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $487.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,938.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $532,300. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,419,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,415,000 after buying an additional 475,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,819,000 after buying an additional 3,001,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,228,000 after buying an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,569,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,509,000 after buying an additional 1,941,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 513,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.