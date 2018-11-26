Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Eldorado Resorts (ERI) a $57.00 Price Target

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) received a $57.00 price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.
Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3,890.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $50.64.
In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,938.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $532,300. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,419,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,415,000 after buying an additional 475,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,819,000 after buying an additional 3,001,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,228,000 after buying an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,569,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,509,000 after buying an additional 1,941,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 513,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
