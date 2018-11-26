Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,608,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $136,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,905,000 after acquiring an additional 729,389 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 66.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 314,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 279.5% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HI opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

