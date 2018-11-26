Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $988,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 176,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA XOP opened at $32.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $45.45.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
