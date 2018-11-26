Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $136,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $251,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $330,000.
EELV stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $27.59.
