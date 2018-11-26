Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $136,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $251,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $330,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

EELV stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-has-1-04-million-holdings-in-invesco-sp-emerging-markets-low-volatility-etf-eelv.html.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.