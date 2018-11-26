James W. Preuninger Sells 10,000 Shares of Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Stock

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) CEO James W. Preuninger sold 10,000 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,153.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMBR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 213,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amber Road Inc has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Get Amber Road alerts:

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. Amber Road’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amber Road Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBR. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amber Road during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,161,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Amber Road by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Amber Road during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Amber Road during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amber Road by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “James W. Preuninger Sells 10,000 Shares of Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/james-w-preuninger-sells-10000-shares-of-amber-road-inc-ambr-stock.html.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.