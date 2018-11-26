James J. Filler Buys 300 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,349,225.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.43. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $456.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 240.3% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNBKA. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

