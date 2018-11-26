Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 21,254.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,437 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $430,727,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $428,119,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $131.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $382.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $132,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,195,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,927 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,281,450 shares of company stock worth $217,674,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/jackson-wealth-management-llc-has-5-46-million-holdings-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.