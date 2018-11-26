Itasca Capital (ICL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

Itasca Capital Ltd (CVE:ICL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 22000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Itasca Capital (CVE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Itasca Capital news, Director Richard Michael Powell bought 83,500 shares of Itasca Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$25,885.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 166,500 shares of company stock valued at $52,415.

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on seeking a strategic investment. Previously, the company was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd.

